New Year's twin brothers born on different days - and different years - at South Jersey hospital

Twin babies share so many things, but these special brothers won't share the same birthday, or even the same birth year!

The New Year's babies entered the world 40 minutes apart at Virtua Voorhees Hospital - one before midnight, and one after.

Ezra was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2023 weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18 ¾ inches long.

His younger brother Ezekial was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year's Day in 2024. He was 4 pounds, 17 ¼ inches.

And that's not all! Ezra now shares his birthday with his dad, who is also a New Year's Eve baby.

"Parents Eve and Billy are thrilled that their boys are healthy and will have a great birthday story to tell," the hospital said.

Wishing the happiest New Year to one unique family!