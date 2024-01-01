New Year's babies: Six bundles of joy welcomed into the world at Philadelphia hospitals

article

2024 is already the happiest year yet for some very special families!

Six babies were welcomed to the world on New Year's Day at four different hospitals across Philadelphia.

Matias was Penn Medicine's first baby born in the New Year, making a grand entrance at UPenn at 12:03 in the morning!

The three other little ones - Leonardo, La'Dia and Sapphire - were all born at Pennsylvania Hospital later on Monday.

They even got some festive shirts from their nurses!

Two more babies were born at Jefferson Health hospitals: Issa Camara at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and Jiraiya Robert Carmody Smith at Jefferson Einstein Hospital.

Issa was born at 12:25 a.m. on January 1, while Jiraiya was born several hours later, at 9:41 a.m.

What a way to start the year!