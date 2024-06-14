South Jersey high school swimmer to compete in Olympic Trials

A South Jersey high school freshman will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials for Swimming in Indianapolis next week with her older sister and a local college student.

Haddonfield Memorial High School student Audrey Derivaux, 14, her sister Lilly Derivaux, who is a sophomore at Yale, and Stanford freshman Henry McFadden will represent Haddonield at Lucas Oil Stadium from June 15-23.

Audrey is among the youngest Olympic Trials swimmers, logging qualifying times in four events at the 2023 Speedo Junior National Championships and in two more events last month. Her times for the 200-back (2:10.36) and the 100-fly (2:10.81) cemented her as the No. 18 seed in both events.

Both Derivaux sisters will compete in the 200-fly, and they along with McFadden will vie for the chance to represent the United States in Paris this July at the 2024 Summer Olympics.