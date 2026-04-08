South Jersey launches summer events for America's 250th birthday

The Brief South Jersey officials are launching a slate of events for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this summer. The region is promoting concerts, tours, and festivals to attract visitors and boost the local economy. Leaders hope to highlight South Jersey’s Revolutionary War history and fill more than 10,000 hotel rooms.



South Jersey leaders are rolling out a full calendar of summer events as the region prepares for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, according to officials.

South Jersey’s summer celebration plans

What we know:

Officials unveiled "South Jersey 250," a series of Semiquincentennial events including concerts at Wiggins Park, special tours on the Battleship New Jersey, and historic walking tavern tours in Haddonfield.

Louis Cappelli Jr., director commissioner of Camden County, said, "We are hoping our hotels are filled. Our restaurants are filled. There will be visitors coming to this area throughout the entire year for many different tremendous events and we want to capitalize on this as much as possible"

The events are designed to draw attention and visitors from Philadelphia and beyond, with colonial town criers helping to promote the festivities across the river.

Boosting tourism and local business

Michael Snyder, director of Business South Jersey, said, "There’s only so many hotel rooms and so many short-term rentals that are available in the city. In our region, Camden, Burlington, Gloucester County and Salem County, we have over 10,000 rooms available.

Officials say the influx of tourists is expected to benefit hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses throughout the year.

Although hotel rooms and tourists are good for the local economy, officials say it’s also an opportunity for a history lesson on South Jersey’s role in the Revolutionary War.

Highlighting South Jersey’s Revolutionary War history

From Washington’s Crossing to the Battles of Trenton and Princeton, officials want to spotlight the hundreds of military engagements that took place on New Jersey soil.

Chris Perks, president of the Camden County Historical Society, said, "Most people are too busy living their lives trying to pay their bills to enjoy the history that gives so much context to the lives we lead today."

Organizers hope the Semiquincentennial will encourage more people to learn about South Jersey’s sometimes overlooked contributions to the nation’s founding.

Click here to view the full schedule of events.