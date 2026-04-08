When is the deadline to register for the Pennsylvania primary?

article

The Brief Voters in Pennsylvania who want to take part in the state’s 2026 primary must register by Monday, May 4. The May primary will narrow the field of candidates who will compete in the November general election for several important posts. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 19.



The 2026 midterm elections will decide control of the next U.S. Congress and key state leadership, including Pennsylvania’s statewide offices.

Before the general election, each state will hold primaries to determine which candidates appear on the November ballot.

By the numbers:

In Pennsylvania, the May primary will narrow the field of candidates who will compete in the November general election for several important posts, per Ballotpedia.

U.S. House of Representatives — All 17 districts will hold primaries to choose nominees.

Pennsylvania Governor — Although both major parties’ current frontrunners are effectively unopposed in their primaries, the contest sets the stage for the November race between incumbent Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican Stacy Garrity.

State Legislature — all 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and half of the State Senate seats are up for election, with primaries deciding many general election matchups.

Dig deeper:

Pennsylvania is considered a key battleground state in the 2026 midterms, with several congressional districts expected to be highly competitive and potentially pivotal in determining which party controls the two chambers of Congress.

As of April 2026, the Republican Party controls both chambers of Congress.

On Nov. 3, voters will cast ballots for all 435 U.S. House seats, 35 U.S. Senate seats and numerous state and local positions, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Voters will decide 33 regularly scheduled Senate seats, plus two special elections to fill the seats vacated by J.D. Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida, who left Congress to serve as vice president and Secretary of State, respectively.

Voter registration and deadlines

What you can do:

Voters in Pennsylvania who want to take part in the state’s 2026 primary must register by Monday, May 4, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. This deadline applies to both new registrations and updates to existing voter registrations.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 19. The mail-in ballot request deadline is Tuesday, May 12.

Voters are encouraged to check their registration status and ballot information well before these dates to ensure participation in both the primary and the November general election.