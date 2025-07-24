South Jersey Little League player allowed to play after 'unsportsmanlike' bat-flipping suspension

The Brief A 12-year-old Little League player who was facing suspension from a state tournament for flipping his bat after he hit a game-winning home run will be allowed to play after all. After the young player was ejected and suspended after the July 16th game, his family sought an emergency temporary restraining order that would allow him to play in a tournament that begins Thursday night. A judge ruled in the young player’s favor just hours before the tournament was set to begin.



A 12-year-old Haddonfield Little League player who was facing a suspension from his team’s first state tournament game after he flipped a bat has been granted a reprieve by a judge just hours before the tournament was set to begin.

What we know:

12-year-old Haddonfield Little Leaguer, Marco Rocco, flipped his bat in the air after he hit a sixth-inning two-run home run in the final round of the sectional tournament on July 16th.

He was then ejected and suspended for a game due to what his family was told was "unsportsmanlike" and "horseplay" behavior.

His family sought an emergency temporary restraining order so that he could play in the state tournament, a first for his team, which begins Thursday.

A judge ruled in the family’s favor, allowing Marco to play.

The other side:

"While we continue to follow any orders governed by the court of law, Little League is extremely disappointed that time, energy, and attention were diverted away from our volunteers and communities who are creating positive experiences for all players and families throughout the International Tournament," Little League International wrote in a statement. "Trusted by parents and communities around the world, Little League holds the integrity of the game, respect for game officials, and sportsmanship of teams as core tenants of our program. We expect all players, coaches, volunteers, and staff to uphold these values at all times."

"Little League maintains that tournament rules serve as the guide for any determination regarding conduct, which falls distinctly under the discretion of the umpire," the baseball organization said. "As all youth sports officiating continues to face challenges and abuse by parents and fans, and as we face a nationwide shortage of umpires and volunteers, it is more important than ever that we are supportive of Little League umpires, including the judgements and decisions they make at the local league level."

Dig deeper:

Rocco family attorney, Brian Berkley, made a point of noting that Little League posts video and photos of bat-flipping regularly on its websites and on social media.

"Let's be clear, there is no express rule in the Little League rule book against flipping a bat in celebration," Berkley argued. "When it suits Little League's interest, it not only condones bat flipping, but it actually promotes bat flipping."

It was also noted in court documents that Marco flipped his bat in other tournament games without any warnings or punishment.

Judge Robert Malestine agreed there was a double standard when it came to punishing or promoting bat flipping.

"By punishing this youngster on this occasion and not him on the two prior occasions, or by punishing this youngster and not others, who are on the website and on the social media website, of the X website of Little League baseball, it appears they're engaging in an application of their rules which would appear to be arbitrary and capricious," Malestein said. "Which is, would be, an abuse of discretion."

What's next:

Marco is expected to play for Haddonfield against Elmora Little League in the first game of a four-team, double-elimination tournament at the Deptford Township Little League complex. The winner of the state tournament will go on to the regional round and possibly have chance to then advance to the Little League World Series.