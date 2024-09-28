South Jersey officer killed in line of duty shooting honored

A South Jersey community gathered Saturday night to honor a fallen police officer.

Deptford police officer Robert, or Bobby, Shisler received a permanent dedication in Westville.

Officer Shisler was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2023.

Loved ones and fellow police officers gathered outside of the Four Heroes Charity Headquarters on Edgewater Avenue, where an area of reflection has been built to make sure Officer Shisler’s ultimate sacrifice to his community is not forgotten.

His sister, Ashley Shisler, choked back tears as she spoke to the crowd, "Everyone deserves to know…everyone deserves to know how incredible he was. We’re thankful you’re all here to embrace his life with us."

Officer Shisler died in May of 2023 nearly two months after he was critically injured in a pedestrian stop turned shooting. The suspect in that incident was also killed.