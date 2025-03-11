South Jersey police officer celebrates beating cancer in emotional moment

The Brief A police officer from South Jersey celebrated beating cancer this week. He rang the bell outside a local hospital to the applause of family, friends and fellow officers. His department is organizing a flag football game to help pay for his medical bills.



Ring that bell! It's the moment a local hero and his loved ones have been waiting so long to celebrate.

What we know:

Timothy Purnell, an officer for the Camden County Police Department, has officially finished his last round of chemotherapy.

The decorated officer walked out of MD Anderson Cancer Center on Monday, ringing the bell to symbolize his victory over cancer.

He was surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers, who erupted in applause during the emotional moment.

What they're saying:

It was truly a moment of love and support for the local officer, who has touched the lives of so many in the community he serves.

"It is a big day for anyone battling cancer, so we wanted to come out to show support," said Det. Matthew Blantz: "He is a huge member of our community and a huge member of our department. Personally, he has been a great mentor to me all the way up to sergeant, and still to this day he looks out for me."

What's next:

The Camden County Metro Police Department is organizing a flag football game in recognition of Officer Purnell beating cancer, and to help his family pay off the medical bills from his treatment.