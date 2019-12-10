South Jersey woman collects donations for children affected by the opioid epidemic

A South Jersey woman's world has been rocked by the opioid epidemic. She was raising one grandson and now she is raising two. It's the reality for countless grandparents across our area.

The Burlington County grandma is trying to do something about it. She is working to make sure the children of addicts get the help and support they need and deserve. FOX 29's Joyce Evans has more.

Karl and Rose Young are prepping for a Christmas celebration for the children affected by drug-addicted parents and those who've stepped in to care for them.

"They're being labeled, sometimes looked down on for their situation and we feel they need an uplift," Rose told FOX 29.

The family of the retired, former Maple Shade mayor and her local entrepreneur husband have been living that nightmare.

"My son had his first overdose 20 years ago when I was mayor and I didn't see it coming," Rose explained.

Another addicted son Michael took his life and Rose and Karl became part-time parents and then full-time parents when the mother of now 9-year-old grandson Mason died of an overdose when he was only four months old.

Rose opened up on social media about a way to help the children and families come out of isolation. In just a few weeks support poured in and the non-profit CAKE Caring About Kids Environment was born.

"I have not been able to stop crying. So emotional to see all these people that care and wanna help has been overwhelming and thank you," Rose said.

