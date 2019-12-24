South Philadelphia woman brings Santa Claus door-to-door

One South Philadelphia woman is making sure every child in her community gets a visit from St. Nick this year.

Wanda Johnson spent Christmas Eve accompanying Santa door-to-door in her apartment complex off 4th Street in Queens Village.

"Let them know that Santa Claus is coming tomorrow morning," Johnson said. "They can wake up to something and everybody has a little gift."

Johnson says she was inspired by memories from her childhood growing up in Baltimore. She remembers Santa Claus coming through her neighborhood and wanted to pass on those memories to the children in her community.

"It stuck with me," Johnson said. "You don't see people do this anymore. Everybody has to go out to see Santa, so I wanted to bring Santa to them."

Needless to say, members of Johnson's community both young and old were shocked to see Santa at their front door.

"[Kids] love it because some kids may not got toys and Santa is going to help them brighten up their life," said Steven Smart, a father of two boys.

Johnson says it's a good night knowing every kid on her block will have something for Christmas.

"Some kids can't go to the mall. Some kids can't go places. This is a community and I love my community," Johnson said.