South Philly Christmas tree business still serving community after more than 40 years

You only have a few weeks left to get your Christmas tree!

If you’re shopping for the real thing there’s a South Philadelphia staple that has you and your family covered.

When Anthony Martino was a teenager, he found himself in need of some extra cash to buy Christmas gifts. So, he decided to sell real Christmas trees around the corner from his home at 4th and Oregon Streets.

More than 40 years later, Martino is still selling those trees in the same spot, on the same block.

The only thing that has changed is the trees themselves. There are more of them, they are bigger, and some are much more colorful.

While Christmas is a time for giving, Martino gives most of his time to the business, working long hours to make sure Philadelphians have their Christmas trees.