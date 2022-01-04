South Philly Walmart closed for extensive cleaning; plans to reopen Thursday

article

A Walmart store in South Philadelphia says they are taking proactive measures by closing their doors for extensive cleaning, due to the rapid surge of the omicron variant.

Walmart officials announced the temporary closure of the store on South Christopher Columbus Boulevard Tuesday at 2 p.m.

In a statement, they went on to say due to the rise in the omicron variant, they were utilizing a third-party specialist to extensively scour the store, on top of cleaning measures the store has taken throughout the pandemic. They also stated the time will be used for employees to restock shelves.

They stressed they were adhering to CDC guidelines by assuring fully vaccinated customers wear masks inside of stores in counties where transmission rates are substantial. In addition, in states and counties with local mask mandates, stores strictly follow the mandates.

The store plans to reopen Thursday, January 6, at 6 a.m.

