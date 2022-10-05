SpaceX launching NASA, Japanese, Russian astronaut mission Wednesday from Florida

Four astronauts from three countries are hours away from launching on a six-month mission to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is targeting noon to launch two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) astronaut, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew-5 mission, the fifth for SpaceX as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, was delayed by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on the Southwest Florida Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm.

The Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are vertical at KSC Launch Pad 39A, awaiting liftoff.

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, left, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, second from right, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, second from right, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata right, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as Expand

Mission Commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada, JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at KSC over the weekend ahead of their launch.

NASA began live coverage of countdown activities at 8:30 a.m. on NASA TV and online.

After an early wakeup call and breakfast, the astronauts suited up in the KSC Operations and Checkout building with the help of SpaceX personnel known as "ninjas" wearing all black.

Next, the Crew-5 team walked outside and had a few moments to wave goodbyes and exchange their final in-person words with family and friends outside the O&C building.

In SpaceX style, Elon Musk's company uses two Teslas to transport the astronauts to launchpad 39A, and the crew members each pick some songs for the ride to the pad.

More than 3 hours before liftoff all four astronauts were getting helped into the Crew Dragon Endurance capsule and buckled in for the ride.

The launch window is instantaneous at 12 p.m. ET.

Florida's forecast at KSC will be a beautiful day for liftoff with almost a 100% perfect forecast for launch, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

Why this mission is unique

It will be the first time in space for all but one of the Crew-5 astronauts. This will be the third type of spacecraft for Japan's Koichi to launch. Koichi has spent more than 347 days in space during two Soyuz missions and Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Mann and Cassada were both previously assigned to fly on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, the second spacecraft NASA selected under the commercial crew program to fly astronauts to and from the ISS. After delays with Starliner, NASA reassigned Mann and Cassada to a SpaceX flight. Boeing and NASA are targeting February for the first crewed flight test of Starliner to the space station.

Kikina will be the first cosmonaut to fly with SpaceX.

A collage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 from left to right, top to bottom :NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. (Image credits: NASA)

Roscosmos has very few women cosmonauts. Formerly in the USSR, the space agency was the first to send a woman to space. Kikina will be the sixth Russian woman to fly in space overall.

Docking and arrival

After launching, the crew will spend more than 24 hours in the spacecraft before docking at the International Space Station Thursday at 4:57 p.m. The Crew Dragon can autonomously park itself at the ISS docking ring, but as the mission pilot, Cassada can manually take over if needed.

The astronaut-cosmonaut crew will be greeted by the seven astronauts already living on the ISS, including the four Crew-4 astronauts, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts.