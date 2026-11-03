Spanish soccer player tragically dies after suffering cardiac arrest in on-field collision

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The Brief A professional soccer player in Spain died after suffering cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in a league match. Emergency medical crews performed CPR on the pitch before rushing the player to a nearby hospital. The match was suspended after the incident, prompting an outpouring of condolences across the soccer community.



A 30-year-old Spanish soccer player has died after suffering cardiac arrest following an on-field collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a league match.

What we know:

The collision occurred during stoppage time of a Spanish second-division match between CD Tenerife and visiting FC Andorra at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono reacts after colliding with FC Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel during a soccer match in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

According to club officials and match reports, Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel collided with the opposing goalkeeper, who had rushed out of his penalty area to contest the ball. The impact left the forward unconscious on the field after taking a heavy blow to the chest, which triggered cardiac arrest.

Medical personnel from both clubs immediately rushed onto the pitch and administered CPR to revive him before emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital. The referee issued a red card to the goalkeeper and definitively suspended the match in the 108th minute.

FC Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel is carried on a stretcher after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a soccer match in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

Tenerife announced that the 30-year-old player died after his neurological condition deteriorated while hospitalized.

What they're saying:

In an emotional post on X, CD Tenerife said, "Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome. The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released full medical reports detailing any underlying factors that may have contributed to the cardiac arrest, nor have league authorities announced whether the suspended fixture will be rescheduled to complete the final minutes of play.

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, CANARY I, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: The façade of the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria University Hospital, on 3 October 2026, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. CD Tenerife’s Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel died today a Expand

What's next:

The Spanish soccer community expressed grief following the announcement, with clubs across Europe extending condolences to the player's family, friends, and teammates.

LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Players and coaching staff of Arsenal participate in a moment of silence in tribute to former CD Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel during the training session on day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Leagu Expand

The Royal Spanish Football Federation postponed scheduled public events as a mark of respect, and league officials are expected to hold moments of silence ahead of upcoming matches across Spain.