SPCA recovers stolen Shiba Inu puppy from home in Olney

Pennsylvania SPCA officials say a Shiba Inu stolen from the organization's Philadelphia headquarters two weeks ago has been recovered.

Investigators acting on a tip found the dog at a home in Olney and confirmed its identity. The team returned the puppy to the SPCA's headquarters on Erie Avenue in Kensington.

The Shiba Inu was reported stolen from the facility in late October. Shortly after, the SPCA released surveillance footage of a person of interest who was seen looking at dogs at the facility.

SPCA announced last week that a $1K donation had been made for the organization to use as a reward for information leading to the recovery of the dog.

Authorities arrested a suspect last weekend, but did not release their identity. Police gave no indication that the suspect was ultimately responsible for the dognapping.

SPCA investigators and Philadelphia police continue to investigate this situation.