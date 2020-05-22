Speed, red light cameras along Roosevelt Blvd. to begin operating on June 1

Roosevelt Boulevard has a notorious reputation as one of the most dangers roads but offiicals are hoping new speed and red light cameras will change that.

Scott Petri, executive for the Philadelphia Parking Authority, says get ready because up to ten speed and red light cameras will soon be activated on the dangerous strip.

“We now move into the warning period so come June 1, people will receive warnings for 60 days and then the tickets will become actual tickets,” he said.

Kenney signed a bill in June 2019 authorizing the use of speed cameras on the boulevard between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County line.

The cameras will photograph vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, and the vehicle owner will get a minimum $100 fine in the mail. The faster you drive, the bigger the fine.

AAA previously stated that it was on board with the new technology.

“This is not just about motorists. It’s motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. We want everyone to feel safer on the roadways," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

In the summer of 2013, Samara Banks and three of her young children were fatally struck while crossing the boulevard. Police believe the driver was speeding.

In May 2019, a spokesman read a plea on the family's behalf to Philadelphia City Council.

“‘Please think of our community of people. None of us want to be added to the number of deaths," said Randy Lobasso with Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Supporters of the cameras say there is an easy way to avoid the fines: slow down.

