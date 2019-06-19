Kenney signs Roosevelt Blvd. speed camera bill into law

article

Traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard is about to get slower — and hopefully safer.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill authorizing the use of speed cameras on the boulevard between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County line.

The cameras will photograph vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, and the vehicle owner will get a minimum $100 fine in the mail. The faster you drive, the bigger the fine.

AAA previously stated that it was on board with the new technology.

“This is not just about motorists. It’s motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. We want everyone to feel safer on the roadways," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

MORE: Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevar

Advertisement

In the summer of 2013, Samara Banks and three of her young children were fatally struck while crossing the boulevard. Police believe the driver was speeding.

In May, a spokesman read a plea on the family's behalf to Philadelphia City Council.

“‘Please think of our community of people. None of us want to be added to the number of deaths," said Randy Lobasso with Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Supporters of the cameras say there is an easy way to avoid the fines: slow down.

The cameras will be installed by the end of 2019.