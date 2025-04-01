Speeding in Philly neighborhood drove residents to seek solutions, until someone complained

The Brief Families living on a small block in Philadelphia say they just want to keep their kids safe. They went so far as to take measures into their own hands. They say their solution worked until someone complained and now residents are concerned all over again.



Families on one street in Fishtown are frustrated that people speeding are putting their children's lives in danger, so they took matters into their own hands with a solution that worked. Until someone complained about them to the police.

What we know:

Take a drive down the 1200 block of Crease Street in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood and the quaint one-way street is filled with children riding their bikes and scooters, playing on the sidewalk or in the community garden. There is just one problem – speeding cars.

What they're saying:

"They just fly down our road," Justine Miller said. "I mean they turn the corner and they speed up to get to the end."

Tony Colantonio is a father of two. He says part of the problem is the area has grown tremendously and old traffic laws are not designed for today’s neighborhoods.

"I don’t think anybody could have predicted the amount of growth," he explained. "Streets like this, we see a lot of traffic as a result and unfortunately, our street is being used as a thoroughfare and a high-speed thoroughfare."

Local perspective:

The tight-knit block is trying everything to get folks to slow down.

Since the block falls just short of the minimum requirements for a speed safety study, they even went as far as to buy and put down their own removable speed bumps, one by Thompson Street and the other at the Girard Avenue end of the block.

Helene Mitauer said, "We had one a little bit in from the front and one in the middle of the block. Believe it or not, it helped."

Miller said it was such a relief, "They did work. The cars actively slowed down. Some came to a complete stop before going over them."

Timeline:

But, residents say someone complained to police after eight months and they were removed about a month ago, leaving most everyone frustrated, especially Helene Mitauer, who’s lived on the block for 24 years.

"I think either regulations should be changed or something should happen so it makes it easier for blocks like ours to get really good help," Mitauer commented.

What's next:

Residents are hoping the city will take note of the situation before someone gets hurt.

Miller said, "In an ideal world, we’d love legal speed bumps. That is our main goal."

Colantonio agrees, "If we had a permanent solution here, I think we’d all feel a little more comfortable."

Residents say they are open to any safety measures the city thinks would work. Currently, they yell "Car!" to alert their kids when someone is driving down the street. They say they’ve been talking to City Council members and are hopeful they’ll find a speedy solution.

FOX 29 did reach out to the Streets Department, but have not heard back.