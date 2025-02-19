SPS Technologies fire: Evacuations, shelter-in-place lifted as area deemed 'safe'

Officials say the site of a warehouse fire and explosion that prompted air quality concerns in Montgomery County still "remains active" days after it first sparked.

Firefighters were first called to the SPS Technologies factory on Highland Road in Abington on Monday night for a massive fire that officials say caused an explosion.

Crews from local and neighboring fire departments have since worked around the clock to extinguish the fire and officials raised the alarm on air quality concerns.

Nearby residents were ordered to shelter-in-place and those living within a mile of the factory and some near the fire were given a voluntary evacuation notice.

What we know:

A massive fire engulfed SPS Technologies factory on Highland Road in Abington on Monday night with more than 60 employees inside, officials said.

The factory that produces metal components and fasteners was consumed by flames and thick black smoke as firefighters from 70 nearby companies responded.

Firefighters have since worked around the clock to extinguish the 4-alarm blaze and jumped on hot spots that have reportedly flared up during the firefight.

No injuries were reported as of Wednesday, when officials lifted an evacuation notice and shelter-in-place order for homes and businesses within 1 mile of the fire at 11 a.m.

The decision comes after federal, state, county and local officials deemed the area safe, with no hazards being detected.

"The EPA and DEP will continue to monitor air and water conditions to ensure public safety."

Local schools and businesses remained closed on Wednesday due to the air quality impacts from the fire. They have yet to announce if classes will resume on Thursday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly speculated on the cause of the fire.

What's next:

Air quality concerns continue to be the main concern from the former 4-alarm fire.

Officials said the United State Environmantal Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection remains on-site and is working with local hazmat teams to monitor air quality, water runoff, and hazardous materials for public health risks and performing water sampling.