SS United States future uncertain as owners push to repurpose amid court fight

The fate of the SS United States, the massive ship birthed on the Delaware in Philadelphia, is the focus of a court fight which may decide its future.

The 990-foot SS United States is berthed at Pier 82 on South Columbus Blvd.

Rusting and worn, the vessel is a shell of its former self: the fastest ocean liner to ever cross the Atlantic.

SS United States

Warren Jones is part of the non-profit conservancy trying to restore the vessel and turn it into a hotel and event venue. He said, "We are trying to save a national treasure, the SS United States, America’s flagship."

But, the 12 years the ship has been tied up at Pier 82 may be coming to an end.

According to court records, the conservancy pays Penn Warehousing & Distribution $850 per day to use Pier 82.

In August of 2021, Penn Warehousing, citing increased costs, doubled the rent to $1,700 a day.

The conservancy, while continuing to pay the $850, claims Penn Warehousing has no right, under its berthing agreement, to increase fees.

SS United States

The dispute has landed in federal court in a case that opened Wednesday.

Warren said, "By its own admission," the company is trying to move the vessel from Pier 82.

Penn Warehousing’s attorney, speaking with FOX 29 in court, said the family-owned business is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back fees and claims it’s been told by the state-run regional port authority, the owner of Pier 82, to get the ship out of there because it’s causing damage.

The case is expected to end Thursday, with a ruling on the fate of this historic vessel, to come later in writing.

Asked what the conservancy will do if it loses, Jones said, "It’s bad news. If the ship is evicted where does it go? It’s expensive to move that ship anywhere."