SS United States: Ship damaged, tools and batteries taken during burglary, police say

The historic SS United States was recently damaged by burglars, Philadelphia police announced Thursday.

Police say officers responded to a report of a burglary where the ship is docked at Pier 80 on the 2200 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The suspect or suspects took several batteries and tools, which caused damage to the property, according to investigators.

Police say no arrests have been made, and detectives are continuing to investigate.

The SS United States has been in headlines recently as officials work on a deal to move the ship from the dock. Earlier this week, the ship came one step closer to being transformed into the ‘world’s largest artificial reef’ in a proposed dead with Okaloosa County, Florida.

The $10 million deal would see the 1,000-foot ocean liner towed from Philadelphia to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, where it would be sunk offshore.

The former Cold War weapon would then be converted into a scuba diving destination.

Okaloosa County has also vowed to open a "land-based museum and immersive experience" established by the SS United States Conservancy.

The ship still holds the transatlantic speed record, which it set more than 70 years ago.