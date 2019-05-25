St. Charles Borromeo Seminary property, in Lower Merion Township, sold to Main Line Health, officials say

St. Charles Borromeo Seminary property, in Lower Merion Township, has been sold to Main Line Health, officials with Main Line Health and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said Friday.

In a statement, Main Line Health said:

Main Line Health and St. Charles Borromeo Seminary have reached an agreement for the Seminary property. While the Seminary has transferred ownership of the property to the Main Line Health system, the Seminary will continue to operate on the property for the next three to five years along with some of Main Line Health’s hospitals’ internal educational uses. During this time, Main Line Health will continue to work with both internal and external constituencies-- in addition to the township and other community partners-- to assess the optimal future use of the property by Main Line Health, while considering the historical significance of the buildings and the needs of Lower Merion Township’s growing and vibrant community.