St Christopher's 14th annual Back to School Carnival benefits hundreds; how you can help

"It helps out a lot. It helps a lot, it really does," stated Aleathia Travers as the 14th annual Back to School Carnival at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children got underway Friday and it is bigger and better than ever.

Travers is not only a grandmother, but a foster mother who brought five children to the St. Christopher’s Back to School give away. "If God blesses you with something and it helps you out, why not go for it? It’s no shame, in my game."

Essence Ringold said, "I feel appreciative and happy because there are some kids that can’t get this stuff."

This year, the hospital gave out more than 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and not just to patients and their families, but to anyone in need.

Port Richmond resident, Nicole DeSantis, said, "Just them having this, you know, giving them books and stuff, they can go to school and have a little bit of something."

DeSantis and her five children came from their home because she says it’s a real struggle to buy everything her family needs this year, more than ever.

"Seeing these kids have fun, but also promote their health is the reason why I do what I do and it’s my DNA as a pediatrician," Dr. Renee Turchi explained.

It’s a chance to learn about health on top of all the food, fun and the Phanatic. It’s a day for the kids to get excited for school without the parents worrying about how to pay for supplies.

Travers added, "Oh, I give this event two thumbs up and a 100 plus. You can’t ask for nothing better!"

Pulling off the event takes so much time and energy and money, so organizers have already started planning for next year and anyone that would like to help can do so at their website.