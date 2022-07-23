St. Christopher's Hospital for Children to hold 12th annual backpack giveaway

article

Is your child or children in need of a backpack, chock-full of school supplies for September? St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children is hosting its 12th Annual Back-to-School Backpack Distribution.

Monday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are welcome to the hospital’s main campus at 160 East Erie Avenue to pick up a backup for their child.

Inside, the backpacks are stuffed with notebooks, pencils, folders and essential items for school.

There is also a drive-thru option for parents, in case stopping is not possible. Parents can simply come by the main hospital for a backpack.

The hospital is also holding a virtual Back-to-School Carnival, which will include games, musical performances and more. This event is to be held online from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The link for the carnival is here. (https://stchristopherscarnival.com/)

More information about the backpack distribution can be found at the CHOP Facebook page, here.