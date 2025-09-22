Stand Up for Salem executive director terminated after suggesting students reenact slavery

The Brief The controversial incident comes ahead of the city of Salem’s 350th anniversary celebration. Betsy McBride was terminated from Stand Up for Salem on Saturday. The president of the organization apologized during a Salem County NAACP membership meeting Monday night.



A Stand Up for Salem executive director was terminated after the organization’s president says she suggested students reenact slavery.

What we know:

Signs of Salem's 350th anniversary to be celebrated October 4th line streets all around town. And a faux birthday cake sits outside Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park.

What was supposed to be a celebratory occasion has been stained.

What they're saying:

"It's a hurting feeling. It is sad that it happened," said Nelson Carney, Jr. who is the president of the Salem County Branch of the NAACP.

Its general membership meeting took place Monday night at the Hetty Reckless Center.

"We feel that justice has been served. She has been terminated," said Carney. He is talking about Betsy McBride who was the executive director of Stand Up for Salem.

Her picture is posted on the website. Carney, who is also on that board, says McBride was the chair of the anniversary celebration and was getting various organizations to take part when things went bad.

"We have a reenactment of Harriet Tubman, and she went to the school and asked if the students would be slaves," he recalled.

Stand Up for Salem's Board President Tom Smith attended the NAACP meeting tonight to apologize on behalf of the organization and to announce McBride's termination.

"Please accept my sincere apology for the inappropriate and insensitive suggestion made by our former Executive Director, Mrs. Betsy McBride," said Smith as he read the apology.

"This suggestion was not discussed with nor endorsed by the board, and we deeply regret the incident," he said. Smith also addressed next steps, including getting more representatives from Salem on the board.

"We're going to make some efforts to increase diverse participation on our executive committee," he said. "We're also going to look at some racial sensitivity training for the board and also staff," said Smith.

FOX 29 made an attempt to reach McBride through Stand Up for Salem but were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson asked Carney about an apology that he and Smith say McBride sent to the school board. Carney said it was also unacceptable.

"It was not sincere. She said that she admitted that she has white privilege, which is unacceptable. Salem City is 85% people of color, and it is unacceptable," he said.

What's next:

Stand Up for Salem is holding its official board meeting Tuesday night.

Tom Smith says they will further discuss ways to prevent something like this from happening again.