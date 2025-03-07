Standard time or daylight saving time? Should the US have one permanent time?

The Brief Standard time? Daylight saving time? Which do you prefer? Citizens have been asking the question of the usefulness of daylight-saving time since it was instituted in 1918.



As we look forward to longer daylight hours, the conversation, once again, turns to whether the country should just have one set time, without changing our clocks twice a year.

Some medical experts have come out against it, saying the time change is disruptive to most sleep patterns and people find the adjustment difficult to get through.

Daylight saving was created to help conserve energy for most of the 20th century, though recent studies suggest there isn’t much difference in energy usage.

Timeline:

Saturday brings our first 6:00 p.m. sunset of the year.

Then, we spring forward Saturday night to get a 7 p.m. sunset beginning Sunday evening.

The sunrise changes from 6:24 a.m. Saturday to 7:23 a.m. on Sunday.

But will we still keep changing the clocks?

What they're saying:

When asked recently about getting rid of the time change, President Trump explained that he feels people who are for changing and against changing was fairly even. Because of that, he said he'd rather focus on other things.

By the numbers:

A few years ago, the Senate passed legislation to stop changing the clocks and always stay in Daylight Saving Time. The bill got stuck in the House, and never advanced to a vote, so that was the end of that.

If that were to pass, we'd see the biggest change in the winter.

On Christmas, we'd have a 5:41 p.m. sunset instead of 4:41 p.m.

But, that comes at the expense of earlier morning light. Sunrise would be 8:20 a.m.

If we were to never spring forward again, the most noticeable change is in the summer.

On the 4th of July, the sunset would be 7:32 p.m. instead of 8:32 p.m. Sunrise would be very early at 4:37 a.m. It'd start getting bright around 4 a.m.

What do you think?:

So, come early Sunday, 48 states, minus Hawaii and most of Arizona, will set their clocks ahead one hour.

