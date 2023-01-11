Expand / Collapse search

State police: Deadly barn fire claims life of one person in Salem County

By FOX 29 Staff
New Jersey State Police say a fire in Salem County has claimed the life of at least one person Wednesday morning.

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. - One person is dead after a blaze broke out inside a barn overnight in Salem County.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road around 12:30 a.m. 

New Jersey State Police confirmed at least one fatality as a result of the fire. However, their identity has to be released.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and it is unclear how much damage was sustained.

An investigation is underway.