Four suspects in Roxborough High School shooting appear in court on murder charges

Four suspects charged in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday as prosecutors poured over evidence that lead to their arrests.

Troy Fletcher, 15, Yaaseen Bivins, 21, Zyhied Jones, 17 and 16-year-old Saleem Miller each face murder charges in the Sept. 27 shooting that claimed the life of 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and wounded four others following a football scrimmage outside of Roxborough High School.

A light-colored Ford Explorer seen in shocking surveillance video of the deadly shooting was discussed heavily during detective's testimony. FOX 29's Kelly Rule was in the courtroom Tuesday when detectives went into detail about how the truck's ‘Infortainment system’ was linked to 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thosne's cell phone.

A search warrant of the phone led them to the numbers of the four other suspects, and evidence recovered from their phones placed them at the scene of the Roxborough High School shooting. Burney-Thorne and an unnamed sixth suspect are still being sought by police.

DNA found on a bag of marijuana left at the scene of the shooting matched Jones, according to detectives, and latex gloves found inside the Ford matched Miller. Prosecutors say additional DNA and fingerprint evidence is still being processed.

Ballistic evidence recovered by investigators allegedly linked two of the five guns to the shooting death of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones, which happened a day before the Roxborough shooting. Zyhied Jones and Troy Fletcher were linked to that shooting through cell phone records and video surveillance.

Rule reports a heated altercation erupted in the courtroom between the families of Tahmir Jones and the suspects. Burney-Thorne is also being sought in the murder of Jones, as well as a possible third shooter, according to authorities.