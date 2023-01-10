Central Bucks School Board passes controversial policy about what can be displayed in classrooms

After months of heated debate, the Central Bucks School District on Tuesday voted to approve a controversial policy about what can be displayed in classrooms.

Policy 321, first introduced in September, would stop teachers from displaying such as flags or posters in classrooms that advocate any issues that are not part of their curriculum.

The proposal closely followed instances of some Central Bucks School District teachers being asked to take down pride flags displayed in their classrooms.

The policy was put on hold after the ACLU sued the school board for discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, which prompted the board to lawyer up and change some language in a new policy.

Meanwhile, the school board president has defended Policy 321, saying the goal is to simply maintain neutrality in class and keep politics out. Critics have claimed just the opposite, arguing that the policy makes a political statement and hurts vulnerable kids.

More than 30 people spoke at a standing room only meeting Tuesday night, many were against the policy.

"I do not need you to agree with every single one of my opinions, in fact, our differing opinions in the community make us stronger together, but if you agree with me that queer students need to be supported you will vote no on this policy, show me that you care and I will feel safe and cared for in my own school district," Leo Burchell, a transgender student, said.

Despite opposition, school board members voted to approve the policy. Those in opposition, meanwhile, vowed to continue to pushback against Policy 321.