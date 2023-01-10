State Police: Gunshot fired inside Delaware high school, no one hurt
NEW CASTLE, De. - Police say no one was hurt after a gunshot was fired inside a Delaware high school Tuesday afternoon.
William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot fired inside the school.
A spokesperson for the Delaware State Police says a handgun was found outside the school building during a search.
The lockdown was lifted about an hour later and regular school activities continued, according to a school official.
No arrests were immediately reported following the incident.