State Police: Gunshot fired inside Delaware high school, no one hurt

Police say no one was hurt after a gunshot was fired inside a Delaware high school Tuesday afternoon.

William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot fired inside the school.

A spokesperson for the Delaware State Police says a handgun was found outside the school building during a search.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour later and regular school activities continued, according to a school official.

No arrests were immediately reported following the incident.