State Police looking to identify ATV riders who were 'driving dangerously' across Pennsylvania

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify a group of ATV riders who they say were "driving dangerously" throughout Pennsylvania.

On July 7 at 8:30 p.m., a group of about 40 dirt bikes, motorcycles, and four-wheelers merged onto I-78 westbound from State Rt. 22, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police says the operators of the vehicles committed numerous traffic violations.

Police say the group traveled from I-798 to Exit 49B, where they then rode to Tilghman Street and a two-vehicle crash occurred.

One person was taken into custody, according to authorities, but police continue to search for additional riders involved.

Troopers are now requesting help from the public to identify other individuals who may have been involved.

"State Police are requesting the assistance with identifying the below All Terrain Vehicles who were driving dangerously on the roadway," State Police said.