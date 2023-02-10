Expand / Collapse search

State Police: Man, teens arrested after gun discharges during fight at Delaware high school basketball game

Delaware
MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the discharge of a gun at a Delaware high school sporting event. 

The incident occurred on Monday evening, just after 7:15 p.m., at Appoquinimink High Schoo in Middletown. 

Authorities say troopers responded to the school for reports of a shooting incident. 

State Police say a gun was dropped on the ground after a large fight broke out in the hallway outside of the gym and the gun discharged when someone stepped on it. 

According to officials, there were no injuries as a result of the discharged weapon. 

Investigators say they identified four suspects involved and obtained warrants for their arrest. 

On Thursday, Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, of Bear, and a 15-year-old male from Middletown were taken into custody, troopers say. 

A 14-year-old male, who police say dropped the gun during the incident, was found hiding at a home in Pottstown, according to officials. 

State Police say he was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to Delaware to be charged. 

A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old male from Middletown, has not yet been taken into custody, but there is an active warrant for his arrest, troopers say. 

Lyn-Brown and the 15-year-old male face several charges, including rioting, assault, conspiracy and disorderly conduct. 

Authorities say the 14-year-old male will be charged with possession of a firearm after being extradited. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 