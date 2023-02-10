State Police: Man, teens arrested after gun discharges during fight at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the discharge of a gun at a Delaware high school sporting event.
The incident occurred on Monday evening, just after 7:15 p.m., at Appoquinimink High Schoo in Middletown.
Authorities say troopers responded to the school for reports of a shooting incident.
State Police say a gun was dropped on the ground after a large fight broke out in the hallway outside of the gym and the gun discharged when someone stepped on it.
According to officials, there were no injuries as a result of the discharged weapon.
Investigators say they identified four suspects involved and obtained warrants for their arrest.
On Thursday, Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, of Bear, and a 15-year-old male from Middletown were taken into custody, troopers say.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- University of Delaware police evacuate buildings due to safety incident; buildings to reopen Thursday
- Judge upholds punitive damage award in prison strip search
- Delaware Police: 6-year-old killed, pregnant mom and baby critical after being hit by DUI driver
A 14-year-old male, who police say dropped the gun during the incident, was found hiding at a home in Pottstown, according to officials.
State Police say he was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to Delaware to be charged.
A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old male from Middletown, has not yet been taken into custody, but there is an active warrant for his arrest, troopers say.
Lyn-Brown and the 15-year-old male face several charges, including rioting, assault, conspiracy and disorderly conduct.
Authorities say the 14-year-old male will be charged with possession of a firearm after being extradited.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.