Police: 6-year-old killed, pregnant mom and baby critical in head-on Wilmington crash

A mother and her newborn baby are fighting for their lives after a tragic car crash left a young girl dead Friday night.

Police say the 29-year-old woman was driving on Route 4 when another vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit her head-on, causing her vehicle to spin out.

The woman, who was 8 months pregnant, was transported to a local hospital where her baby was delivered. Both she and the newborn are said to be in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Two young children were also in the car at the time of the crash. A 6-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and a 4-year-old boy, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The relation of the children and woman has yet to be released.

Police say it appears impairment was a factor in the deadly crash, and that charges are forthcoming against the 19-year-old driver who struck the woman's vehicle. She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.