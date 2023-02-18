State police: Welfare check leads to homicide investigate, search for missing Delaware vehicle
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A 57-year-old woman was found dead inside her Bridgeville home Friday morning, sparking a homicide investigation by Delaware State Police.
Family members requested a welfare check of the victim when they couldn't get in contact with her.
When entering the home on Champions Drive in Heritage Shores, officers discovered the deceased woman, who they say appeared to be a homicide victim.
No further details about what led to her death have been released.
Police are looking for the victim's missing vehicle, a silver 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS with Delaware registration "YCANTI."