Boy, 14, charged in connection with series of recent sex assaults across North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 14-year-old boy has been charged In connection with six incidents, including five sexual assaults.
Police say all of those incidents occurred in the span of a month, and some are alleged to have happened on the same day.
Police say the teen suspect was arrested following a report of an indecent assault on the 2000 block of N. 15th Street. He was charged with stalking, harassment, and indecent assault in that incident.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3-year-old dies after being found bruised, unresponsive inside West Philadelphia home
- Disturbing video appears to show random attack on Temple University campus
- Man accused of tricking women into handing over phones, helping himself to personal info
On Friday, officials announced that the teen was also charged in five additional sexual assaults. He faces charges including indecent assault, unlawful restraint, harassment, and stalking in those alleged assaults.
A list of those incident locations, dates, and times can be found below:
- Jan. 13 – 8:30 p.m. – 4500 N. 5th Street
- Jan. 13 – 6:23 p.m. – 1600 W. Bristol Street
- Jan 18 – 6:24 p.m. – 4900 N. Lawrence Street
- Feb. 7 – 5:30 p.m. – 1300 W. Oxford Street
- Feb. 11 – 8:55 p.m. – 1800 Willington Street
In addition to the incidents listed above, police say the teen was also charged in connection with a robbery that occurred in the afternoon on Feb. 7 on the 1500 block of N. Broad Street.