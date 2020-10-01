Stephen Starr’s Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar in Old City shutting its doors

The Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar in Old City, a mainstay on the corner of 2nd and Market since 1995 is closing its doors.

Steven Starr's flagship restaurant is shutting down Saturday. In a statement on Facebook, Starr says he hopes to reinvent the spot next year.

It's the latest of a long list of coronavirus casualties in the Philly area.

From Manayunk to Mount Laurel some restaurant owners are blaming social distancing regulations and lack of indoor dining crippling their business.

“It’s sad because it’s nothing they did like they had good service, good food. It's all out of their control," Evan Rosenberg said.

Mad River Manayunk, Farmicia forced to close permanently due to coronavirus pandemic

