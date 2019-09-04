Stepmother arrested after body of missing Indiana girl, 10, found in plastic bag in shed, police say

An Indiana woman was arrested in connection to the death of a missing 10-year-old girl whose body was found in a shed behind her home, authorities said.

The body of Skylea Carmack was found around 3 a.m. Wednesday hidden in a plastic trash bag, according to the Indiana State Police.

The girl’s stepmother, identified as 34-year-old Amanda Carmack, was arrested and charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation, authorities said.

Amanda Carmack is pictured in a booking photo, alongside a provided image of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. (Photo credit: Grant County Jail / Indiana State Police)

Investigators said Skylea is believed to have been killed between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Preliminary evidence indicates the girl was strangled, Indiana State Police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and area volunteer firemen spent the weekend searching for the girl after she was reported missing by her parents to the Gas City Police Department, authorities said.

Advertisement

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm her cause of death, Indiana State Police said.

Amanda Carmack was being held at the Grant County Jail.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.