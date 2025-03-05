Steven Spielberg filming scenes for upcoming movie across South Jersey

The Brief Steven Spielberg is shooting scenes for an upcoming movie in Woodbine, New Jersey and other surrounding South Jersey towns. The filmmaker is expected to start filming next week.



Steven Spielberg has his eye on New Jersey!

The filmmaker is all set to shoot scenes in the South Jersey area for an upcoming movie.

What we know:

MONTVILLE, NJ - FEBRUARY 25: Director Steven Spielberg is seen filming an untitled Steven Spielberg film on February 25, 2025 in Montville, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) Expand

The untitled film is rumored to be about UFO’s and crews plan to shoot scenes along Woodbine’s railroad tracks.

"Woodbine is such a great little community and if you are going to bring aliens you might as well do it here," says Jacqueline LaDouceur, the Manager of Dionysus Restaurant.

The film has brought in more than 150 workers, which LaDouceur has been serving some of them at the restaurant.

"We’ve had a young lady that’s been coming in consistently in the morning to pick up pastries and what not, but she’s handed that over to somebody else," says LaDouceur.

The Mayor of Woodbine says he’s unsure of why Woodbine was chosen, but is happy to see the economic impact it is having on his town and the surrounding area.

"We are excited about having the best in the industry here and we really look forward. We’ve been working with the production people and communicating with them for their needs ever since November," says William Pikolycky, the Mayor of Woodbine.

MONTVILLE, NJ - FEBRUARY 25: Wyatt Russell and Emily Blunt are seen filming an untitled Steven Spielberg film on February 25, 2025 in Montville, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images) Expand

Based off of Getty Images captured on set in Montville, the film will feature Wyatt Russell and Emily Blunt.

What's next:

Spielberg is expected to start filming next week and wrap up by the end of the week.