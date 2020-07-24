Stockton eyes 400 rooms in Atlantic City hotel for students

Stockton University is renting 400 hotel rooms in a former Atlantic City casino to help spread out students this fall amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university says it is finalizing an agreement with the owners of the Showboat hotel to provide student housing in the Boardwalk hotel that once was a casino.

The Resorts, Hard Rock and Ocean casinos, along with the non-gambling Showboat Hotel, on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J., June 6, 2019. (AP File)

Stockton says it is looking to reduce the density of student housing in dorms on its Atlantic City campus. It is renting 300 single rooms and 100 double rooms at the Showboat for the fall and spring semesters.

The Showboat will provide 250 dedicated parking spaces for students.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP