Stolen minivan with infant inside crashes in Northeast Philadelphia; suspect caught: police

The Brief A 2-month-old girl was inside a car stolen from outside Rita’s Water Ice on Frankford Avenue on Thursday, June 11. Police chased the stolen red minivan, which crashed into three vehicles before the suspect was caught. The baby was found unharmed and reunited with her father, according to police.



An investigation is underway after police say a man stole a vehicle with a 2-month-old baby inside and struck multiple vehicles in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a stolen vehicle with a baby inside.

The girl’s father told police he left his red Toyota minivan running while he went to Rita’s Water Ice on the 8600 block of Frankford Avenue, and someone drove off with his daughter in the car seat.

The suspect drove the stolen minivan to the intersection of Grant and Academy, where it hit a civilian car and a police car, according to Inspector Small. The vehicle then continued north on Roosevelt Boulevard and struck another civilian car at Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard.

After the third crash, Inspector Small said the 42-year-old suspect ran into nearby woods. Officers from the Seventh District chased him on foot and arrested him in the wooded area near the Boulevard and Red Lion Road.

Police found the 2-month-old girl still in her car seat inside the recovered minivan.

"Luckily she was not injured and she has been reunited with her father," said Inspector Small.

Officers say the father had left the engine running with the baby inside, and the theft appeared to be a crime of opportunity.

The stolen vehicle struck three vehicles, including a police car, but no injuries to the child were reported.

Why you should care:

The quick response by police and the safe recovery of the baby highlight the dangers of leaving children unattended in running vehicles, even for a short time.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the suspect or whether any charges have been filed. It is also unclear if anyone else was injured in the crashes.