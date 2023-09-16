Philadelphia violence: 3 people shot and killed in less than 4 hours, police say

A violent beginning to the weekend in Philadelphia sees three people shot and killed in three and a half hours, while a number of other people were wounded in acts of violence.

Early Saturday morning, about 1 a.m., a 37-year-old man turned up at Einstein Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. Police are investigating the incident.

The morning took a deadlier turn as a 54-year-old man in East Germantown was shot and killed around 7 a.m. Within about two hours, a 33-year-old man was shot in the neck and killed in North Philly.

Police were called to Mill Creek around 9:15 on a domestic call, where a 58-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to the right side of her body. She is listed as stable at a local hospital. A person was arrested and a weapon was recovered in that incident.

About 9:30, Saturday morning, police were back in East Germantown, on the search for the killer of a 45-year-old woman found shot to death inside a home.

Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in West Oak Lane.

A 14-year-old boy was injured after someone shot nearly 30 bullets at a home in Germantown. The boy was shot in the leg and hospitalized.

Friday night, just before 6, a 28-year-old man was brutally stabbed in Kensington, leaving him in critical condition. Police are searching for the perpetrator.

And just after 7 p.m., a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old male become the victims of gun violence as they were both shot in Strawberry Mansion. Both of those victims are listed as stable.

Active investigations are being carried out by detectives across Philadelphia.

