Police: Woman, 45, fatally shot inside East Germantown residence

A 45-year-old woman was found shot to death inside an East Germantown home and police are searching for her killer.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 100 block of East Pastorius Street Saturday morning, about 9:30, according to officials.

Police responded to the address on a hospital case call and found the woman dead on the living floor from a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are working the case and are searching for her killer.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.