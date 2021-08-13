Stolen statue of Saint Rita of Cascia returned to shrine in South Philadelphia

A statue of Saint Rita of Cascia that was missing for two days from its stone and glass enclosure in South Philadelphia has been found.

The National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia said in a Facebook post that police had returned the statue to its enclosure after a neighbor found it abandoned on a nearby street.

The statue, located on the 1100 block of South Broad Street, is valued at $100,00. It was reportedly stolen overnight Thursday, but there did not appear to be any damage to its enclosure., according to caretakers.

They plan to change clean the statue and repair the lock before placing the statue back inside the shrine.

