Stolen tow truck hits multiple vehicles in Mayfair; driver injured

article

A person driving a stolen tow truck struck a van and several parked cars on a Mayfair street, leaving the van driver hospitalized.

The person driving the tow truck fled the scene on foot after the crash occurred on the 4100 block of Princeton Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and remained at large Monday.

It wasn't clear where the tow truck had been stolen from or why it was taken.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

The tow truck initially hit the van and then struck four parked cars, authorities said, sending one vehicle up onto the front lawn of a house. The tow truck driver then continued driving for another block before abandoning the vehicle in the roadway and running from the scene.

The van driver was hospitalized in stable condition. That person's name and further details on their injuries have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP