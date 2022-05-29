Strawberries sold in grocery stores across the country recalled after Hepatitis A outbreak

article

A certain brand of strawberries has been recalled by the U.S. government after they’ve been linked to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections.

The strawberries are past shelf life, but the FDA is warning Americans to check their freezers in case the affected brand was purchased and then frozen for later use.

The strawberries were branded as FreshKampo and HEB and would’ve been purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022.

They were sold at the following grocery stores, including, but not limited to: Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markers, WinCo Foods.

If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away, the FDA said.

So far, 17 people have reported hepatitis A infections in three states, including 15 in California, one in Minnesota and one in North Dakota.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine and/or pale stool. Symptoms can occur within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food.

The FDA’s investigation, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is ongoing.

This story was reported from Detroit.