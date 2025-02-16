Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:41 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Delaware County, Berks County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Northampton County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Upper Bucks County, Salem County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Mercer County, Coastal Atlantic County, Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Coastal Ocean County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Northwestern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County

Strong winds prompt tree falls, power outages in Philly, NJ, DE

Published  February 16, 2025 9:37pm EST
Weather
The Brief

    • A high wind warning remains in effect in Philadelphia and its surrounding area until Monday at 6 p.m.
    • Damages due to the wind include tree falls, power outages and debris.

PHILADELPHIA - From thousands of power outages to a death from a tree fall incident, many have been impacted by the hurricane-force winds Sunday. 

Here's what to expect and how to stay proactive in case of high wind-related incidents.

What we know:

A high wind warning remains in effect in Philadelphia and its surrounding area until 6 p.m. Monday. 

The National Weather Service says west winds range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph in portions of northern Delaware, central and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania.

As expected, the damaging winds have blown down trees and power lines.

Thousands of households and businesses have reported power outages Sunday night. 

The NWS, says travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The strong winds will usher in much colder air, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the teens. 

FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr says AC Airport has the strongest wind report so far, reaching 71mph.

Power outages combined with the cold temperature could make the impact of this high wind event worse.

How to prepare

According to the NWS, remain in lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. 

Be on the lookout for falling debris and tree limbs. 

If you must drive, proceed with caution.

The Source: The information in this story is from the National Weather Service Mount Holly.

