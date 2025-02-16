Strong winds prompt tree falls, power outages in Philly, NJ, DE

The Brief A high wind warning remains in effect in Philadelphia and its surrounding area until Monday at 6 p.m. Damages due to the wind include tree falls, power outages and debris.



From thousands of power outages to a death from a tree fall incident, many have been impacted by the hurricane-force winds Sunday.

Here's what to expect and how to stay proactive in case of high wind-related incidents.

What we know:

A high wind warning remains in effect in Philadelphia and its surrounding area until 6 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says west winds range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph in portions of northern Delaware, central and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania.

As expected, the damaging winds have blown down trees and power lines.

Thousands of households and businesses have reported power outages Sunday night.

The NWS, says travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The strong winds will usher in much colder air, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the teens.

FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr says AC Airport has the strongest wind report so far, reaching 71mph.

Power outages combined with the cold temperature could make the impact of this high wind event worse.

How to prepare

According to the NWS, remain in lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

Be on the lookout for falling debris and tree limbs.

If you must drive, proceed with caution.