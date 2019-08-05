Stubborn dog earns internet fame with refusal to continue walk

A stubborn dog in the East Village has gone viral for her hilarious revolt.

On Aug. 3, Steph Haberman filmed a video of a dog appearing to have thrown in the towel during her walk in Manhattan. The dramatic pooch stays on her back and refuses to get up despite her owner’s nudges.

Haberman shared the video on Twitter and quickly racked up over two million views.

“Spread some joy,” Haberman tweeted in response to the video’s success.