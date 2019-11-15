Student, 13, accused of putting toiler water in bottle at N.J. middle school

Police say a middle school student in New Jersey poured toilet water into another child’s water bottle.

According to police, the child drank from the bottle at Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School located on Lincoln Avenue in Vineland.

"We don’t tolerate bullying and we have to protect all our students. We have thousands of students in the city of Vineland and we have to protect each one of them. The child that did it we hope they get help and counseling so they see this is not the right thing to do in the future," Sgt. Shane Harris said.

Authorities have charged the 13-year-old student with aggravated assault and tampering with a food product.

The teen was turned over to the custody of a guardian pending additional court hearings.

The student’s name was not released because the student is a minor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.