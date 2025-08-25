Student accused of bringing handgun, narcotics to Philadelphia high school on first day back

The Brief A 17-year-old Philadelphia high school student was arrested after police say he brought a gun and narcotics to school. The disturbing discovery was made at Thomas Alva Edison High School in North Philadelphia, according to police. Monday marked the first day of school for Philadelphia public school students.



A 17-year-old North Philadelphia high school student was arrested after police say he brought a handgun and narcotics to school on Monday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Thomas Alva Edison High School on West Luzerne Street just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Police say a 17-year-old student was found with a silver handgun and narcotics.

The teen, whose name was not released by police, was charged with weapons and narcotics violations, according to police.

Monday marked the first day back to school for thousands of Philadelphia students.