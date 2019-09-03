Students evacuated after fire scare on first day of school in Spring Garden

article

Hundreds of students were evactuated from a Spring Garden high school Tuesday following a fire scare.

The incident occurred around noon on Masterman High School's first day of classes.

Police say the school building engineer noticed smoke in the basement and pulled the fire alarm. Fire crews responded, though it remains unclear what caused the smoke at this time.

Approximately 900 students were evacuated while crews investigated. Students have since reentered the building.

The cause of the smoke remains under investigation.